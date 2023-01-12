Strs Ohio Has $1.51 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of PPC opened at $25.19 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

