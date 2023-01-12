Strs Ohio Has $1.52 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 181.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after buying an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,958,000 after buying an additional 118,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after buying an additional 113,004 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

