Strs Ohio Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Post were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 20.8% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Post during the third quarter worth about $4,565,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Post by 19.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Post by 252.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Post during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Post Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Post

Shares of POST stock opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $96.20.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

