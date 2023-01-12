Strs Ohio Has $1.54 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.