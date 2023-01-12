Strs Ohio Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

