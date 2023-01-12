Strs Ohio Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

