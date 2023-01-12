Strs Ohio Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vicor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Vicor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 1.04. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.12 million during the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.48%.

Vicor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.