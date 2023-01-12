Strs Ohio Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 533,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ATO opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.38.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

