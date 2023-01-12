Strs Ohio Has $1.64 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

