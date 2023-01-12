Strs Ohio Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insider Activity

Ryder System Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

