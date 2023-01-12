Strs Ohio Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
