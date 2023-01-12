Strs Ohio Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $168.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average is $154.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

