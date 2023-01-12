Strs Ohio Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,002.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 26,965 shares valued at $1,238,951. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

