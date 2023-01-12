Strs Ohio Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

