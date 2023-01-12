Strs Ohio Has $1.77 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.