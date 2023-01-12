Strs Ohio Has $1.80 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $236.78 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.50 and a 200-day moving average of $223.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

