Strs Ohio Increases Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 19.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QGEN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

QGEN opened at $50.77 on Thursday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

