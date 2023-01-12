Strs Ohio Increases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 26,965 shares valued at $1,238,951. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

