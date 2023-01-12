Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,032 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,822,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 879,008 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,486.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 933,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 874,877 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,470,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after acquiring an additional 710,900 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

