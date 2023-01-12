Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

