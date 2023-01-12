Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.