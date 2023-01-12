Strs Ohio Invests $1.82 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,516,000 after buying an additional 394,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,012,000 after buying an additional 198,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,792,000 after buying an additional 226,985 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AEE opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.