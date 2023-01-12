Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.68. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

