Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

J opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

