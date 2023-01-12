Strs Ohio Purchases 4,445 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.56%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

