Strs Ohio Purchases 5,431 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth $70,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1,456.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 179.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $2,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,435,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,703 shares of company stock worth $14,211,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

