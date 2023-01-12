Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 9,263 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $181.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

