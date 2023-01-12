Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 5.0 %

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

