Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 199,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

