Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $254.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.64. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $290.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

