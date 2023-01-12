Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $81.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.