Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,948 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

