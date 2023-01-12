Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT opened at $70.80 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

