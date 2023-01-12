Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after purchasing an additional 524,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

