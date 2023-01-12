Strs Ohio Sells 1,225 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 21.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 374,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $171,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 36.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $111.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average of $106.50. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $136.66.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

