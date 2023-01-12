Strs Ohio Sells 31,607 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,607 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

