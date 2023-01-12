Strs Ohio Sells 32,584 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading

