Strs Ohio Sells 3,414 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,129,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after buying an additional 232,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

NVT opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

