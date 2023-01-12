Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 315,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,554,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

Shares of KNSL opened at $283.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

