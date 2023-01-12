Strs Ohio Sells 6,683 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in F.N.B. by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F.N.B. Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

