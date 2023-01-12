Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $226.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $235.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.75 and a 200 day moving average of $180.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

