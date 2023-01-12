Strs Ohio Sells 7,677 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 2,071.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 98.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

FOX Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.