Strs Ohio Sells 8,030 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 185.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.