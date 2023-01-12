Strs Ohio Takes $1.54 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $76.04 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

