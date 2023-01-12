Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after buying an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,430,000 after acquiring an additional 685,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,933 shares of company stock valued at $23,027,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.41. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

