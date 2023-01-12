Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,036.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $493.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $506.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.77. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $528.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,780. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

