Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $2,483,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.