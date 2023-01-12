Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,186 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,840 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.