Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 265.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after buying an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after buying an additional 197,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $389.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.20.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

