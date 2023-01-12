Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Tesla were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $389.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

