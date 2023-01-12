Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 346.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,374,736.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

